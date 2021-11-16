Tuesday, November 16th: All New Season of ‘The Challenge: All Stars” Out Now on Peacock; Snag Early Deals Ahead of Black Friday

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Veterans Voices
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Gas leak forces homes in Fayetteville neighborhood to evacuate, 1 to shelter in place
Scion of Polish nobility jailed in property restitution case
SC 4-year-old finds gun, shoots self, family says
Slovakia to restrict the unvaccinated to tame COVID surge
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
COVID-19 in NC: Highest percent positive in a month, while other numbers hold steady
Top Stories
Here’s how close your state is to being vaccinated against COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
What the CDC says is safe regarding COVID-19 for Thanksgiving 2021
Fact check: How deadly is COVID-19 for kids?
Video
COVID-19 in NC: Another 25,000 kids get their 1st shots; fewer than 5K new weekend cases
Video
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in North Carolina
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
VIDEO: Fireball meteor lights up NC sky during SpaceX launch
Video
Top Stories
After delays, NASA and SpaceX prepare for Crew-3 launch
Video
Weekend NC coastal flooding partly caused by ‘king tide’ — but just what is it?
Video
Entire NC coast braces for storm as high tides trigger flooding, officials warn of high winds, dangerous travel
Video
Ocracoke Ferry cancels routes Saturday due to high winds, impending weekend storms
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
The University of North Carolina System celebrates 50th anniversary
Video
Top Stories
Texas HOA to start 'ticketing' speeders
Video
Top Stories
‘Good outweighs the bad’: Gov. Cooper says he will sign proposed state budget
Video
Duke star Paolo Banchero charged with aiding, abetting DWI. Here’s what that means
Video
Coach K’s grandson, Duke star freshman Banchero face charges stemming from DWI
Video
Store employees, customer hold down attempted rape suspect outside NC Family Dollar
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
Duke star Paolo Banchero charged with aiding, abetting DWI. Here’s what that means
Video
Top Stories
NBA signs deal to play preseason games in Abu Dhabi
Justin Fuente out as Virginia Tech head coach; owed $10 million in buyout
AP source: Blue Jays, Berrios reach deal for 7 years, $131M
Coach K’s grandson, Duke star freshman Banchero face charges stemming from DWI
Video
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Carolina Business
About Us
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
Regional News Partners
Meet the CBS 17 team
TV Schedule
Rescan
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Tuesday, November 16th: All New Season of ‘The Challenge: All Stars” Out Now on Peacock; Snag Early Deals Ahead of Black Friday
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
Nov 16, 2021 / 02:21 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 16, 2021 / 02:21 PM EST
Trending Stories
Gas leak forces homes in Fayetteville neighborhood to evacuate, 1 to shelter in place
21-year-old killed in ‘planned attack’ inside Fayetteville home, police say
Video
Duke star Paolo Banchero charged with aiding, abetting DWI. Here’s what that means
Video
NC GOP lawmakers set to vote on budget that gives state workers 5% raise, bonuses
Video
‘It’s traumatizing,’ Cary man says after his mom is carjacked at gunpoint
Video
‘Diverging diamond’ interchange on Western Boulevard in Raleigh now open after multiple delays
Video
Families at 30+ Wake County schools warned about threat of no meals because of staff ‘sick out’
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories