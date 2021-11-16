Tuesday, November 16th: All New Season of ‘The Challenge: All Stars” Out Now on Peacock; Snag Early Deals Ahead of Black Friday

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - A gas leak caused homes in a Fayetteville neighborhood to evacuate and another to be sheltered in place Tuesday afternoon, the fire department said.

The natural gas leak was reported just before 1:40 p.m. along the 300 block of Shawcrowft Road, which is the King's Grant subdivision. The Fayetteville Fire Department said a Piedmont Natural Gas crew was working on a gas line when something broke, causing a leak from the 4-inch line.