Tuesday, November 24th: HGTV’s Kelly Edwards talks easy home improvements, Annual Jingle Ball goes virtual

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Veterans Voices
Pass or Fail
Digital stories
Local Original
Moving Forward
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
North Carolina election results certified, more than 5.5 million ballots cast
Video
Convicted Lockerbie bomber’s family in new bid to clear name
Traffic collision shuts down Raleigh’s Falls of Neuse Road
NY bans incineration disposal of toxic firefighting foam
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
CBS 17 Storm Team Meteorologist Brian Hutton Jr shares his winter weather predictions
Video
Top Stories
CBS 17 Storm Team Meteorologist Bill Reh shares his winter weather predictions
Video
Iota roars onto Nicaragua as 2nd blow in 2 weeks
Video
Hurricane Iota makes landfall in Nicaragua as strong Category 4 storm
Video
After major flooding, waters begin to recede in Wilson County town
Video
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics interactive radar
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
North Carolina election results certified, more than 5.5 million ballots cast
Video
Top Stories
Roasted, deep-fried, or smoked – How does your state cook Thanksgiving turkey?
Video
Top Stories
Keep the mask: A vaccine won’t end the US crisis right away
Video
US agrees, for now, to stop deporting women who alleged abuse
Video
Toy safety group releases annual list of top 10 ‘worst’ toys
Video
Publix failed to protect employee who died of COVID-19, lawsuit alleges
Video
Sports
ACC Football
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Heat say they are working with Adebayo to finalize extension
Top Stories
Manning, Woodson, Megatron are Hall of Fame semifinalists
The Latest: No. 12 Tennessee extends COVID-19 pause
ACC moves 2021 men’s basketball tournament from Washington to Greensboro
Braves boost rotation, sign Morton for a year at $15 million
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Home for the Holidays
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
Remarkable Women
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Tuesday, November 24th: HGTV’s Kelly Edwards talks easy home improvements, Annual Jingle Ball goes virtual
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
Nov 24, 2020 / 02:41 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 24, 2020 / 02:41 PM EST
Sponsored Content
Time to safely share some turkey
Could an Annuity Help Guarantee Your Lifelong Income?
Video
When Should You Call For A Free Roof Inspection?
Visit Buy Local
Trending Stories
Baby hit by car as mom, dad argue over custody in Harnett County, deputies say
Video
Woman, 2-year-old child held at gunpoint during armed robbery, Goldsboro police say
Video
Man arrested in NC courthouse shooting faces more than 166 years in prison
Video
Gov. Cooper announces stricter mask mandate as COVID-19 continues to spread
Video
NC gyms, fitness centers impacted by Gov. Cooper’s new COVID-19 restrictions
Video