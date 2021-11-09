Tuesday, November 9th: Side Dish Ideas to Snag for your Holiday Parties; Help your Student Navigate the Ever-Changing School Year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — As smoke lingered in the air amid another destructive California wildfire season, former Gov. Jerry Brown invited a group to his ranch for an urgent conversation: What more could be done to save California's forests from wildfires?

The reality of what has become annual fire devastation for the state has become more a part of Brown's life since he built his retirement home on a stretch of land where his great-grandfather settled in the 1850s, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) northwest of Sacramento.