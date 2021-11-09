Tuesday, November 9th: Side Dish Ideas to Snag for your Holiday Parties; Help your Student Navigate the Ever-Changing School Year

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Veterans Voices
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Jerry Brown focuses on saving California forests from fires
‘Many crises’ loom for NC public schools due to delay in state budget’s passing, Truitt says
France to build new nuclear reactors to meet climate goals
Fall colors near peak in central NC this week
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
Nearly 1 million booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines given in NC, officials say
Top Stories
COVID-19 in NC: Nearly 15,000 kids ages 5-11 get 1st shot; 60% of state’s population now partially vaccinated
Top Stories
NCDHHS hosts fireside chat to discuss COVID-19 vaccines for children
Video
Wake County accepting applications from community groups for American Rescue Plan funding
Video
FDA reports 100+ drug shortages nationwide
Video
With many nervous about needles for COVID vaccine, volunteers sought for nasal spray trials in Triangle
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Weekend NC coastal flooding partly caused by ‘king tide’ — but just what is it?
Video
Top Stories
Entire NC coast braces for storm as high tides trigger flooding, officials warn of high winds, dangerous travel
Video
Ocracoke Ferry cancels routes Saturday due to high winds, impending weekend storms
Freezing temps depart, but coastal low arrives with weekend rain for central NC
Video
Reflecting on the importance of sleep as Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
'General Hospital' star fired over vaccine stance
Video
Top Stories
Most expensive homes for sale in Wilmington
Video
Top Stories
Wake County asks residents to complete Community Health Needs Assessment
Most expensive homes for sale in Fayetteville
Video
Most expensive homes for sale in Durham
Video
Most expensive homes for sale in Raleigh
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
Rodgers stands by remarks, admits being misleading on status
Top Stories
AP source: Browns RB Chubb tests positive for COVID-19
Bayern fans step up protests against club’s ties to Qatar
NCCU’s stirring homecoming comeback leads to win for the ages
Column: Golf stars should be paid more if they earn it
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Carolina Business
About Us
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
Regional News Partners
Meet the CBS 17 team
TV Schedule
Rescan
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Tuesday, November 9th: Side Dish Ideas to Snag for your Holiday Parties; Help your Student Navigate the Ever-Changing School Year
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
Nov 9, 2021 / 03:20 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 9, 2021 / 03:20 PM EST
Trending Stories
NC dad tells his kids to shut their eyes as they pass ‘mangled’ dead person lying beside highway
Video
Raleigh police: 7 armed robberies occurred within 12 hours on Monday
Video
NC official tells businesses ‘to not do anything’ after court stays Biden vaccine mandate for companies
Video
Accused kidnapper’s court date set for Tuesday after NC teen girl rescued by using TikTok signals for danger
Video
Raleigh neighborhood HOA decides to grandfather in renters after 180 families faced possible eviction
Video
When will gas prices go back down?
Video
Fact check: Report questioning Pfizer trial shouldn’t undermine confidence in vaccines
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories