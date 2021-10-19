Tuesday, October 19th: Catch Up with Greta Lee from ‘The Morning Show’; How to Close Your Pool Correctly This Season

Former U.S. Rep. Bill Zeliff, a three-term Republican best known for helping lead the congressional investigation of the government's disastrous siege of the Branch Davidian compound near Waco, Texas, has died. He was 85.

Zeliff, who represented southern and eastern New Hampshire in the U.S. House from 1991 to 1997, died Monday, according to Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory in Venice, Florida, where he had retired. He died after declining health, his wife told WMUR-TV in New Hampshire.