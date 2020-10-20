Tuesday, October 20th – Become a volunteer firefighter, celebrate Halloween traditions safely

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Watch: North Carolina Senate Debate
Coronavirus
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Veterans Voices
Pass or Fail
Digital stories
Local Original
Moving Forward
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
North Carolina early, mail-in ballots split between parties
Second stimulus checks: No $1,200 payments before Election Day, negotiations to continue
Video
Trump suggests he may hold 5 rallies a day as election approaches
Video
Reward offered for information on 2009 Durham homicide
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
Skeeter Meter
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Epsilon may become a hurricane near Bermuda
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Epsilon strengthens slightly in Atlantic
Video
Snowy winter in NC? Not likely, NOAA says
Video
Tracking the Tropics: How storms get their names; checking on recovery after Delta
Video
Hurricane Delta adds insult to injury in hurricane-ravaged Louisiana
Video
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics interactive radar
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Trump suggests he may hold 5 rallies a day as election approaches
Video
Top Stories
Ex-Wayne County teacher arrested for sexual relationship with student, police say
Video
Top Stories
Tillis calls on Cunningham to admit whether a 2nd extramarital affair happened
DOJ announces center to help cops prevent use of excessive force
Video
‘We can debate without degrading each other’: Republican and Democrat gubernatorial candidates release joint ad
Video
Conservative group ranks Gov. Cooper 15th among governors
Video
Sports
ACC Football
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Seahawks keep top spot in AP Pro32; Steelers, Titans move up
Top Stories
Indiana Pacers tab Raptors assistant Nate Bjorkgren as coach
Another rider positive as Giro heads toward uncertain finish
The Latest: UEFA cancels men’s soccer under-19 Euros
Chase Briscoe lands childhood hero Tony Stewart’s No. 14
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Saluting the Class of 2020
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
Remarkable Women
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Tuesday, October 20th – Become a volunteer firefighter, celebrate Halloween traditions safely
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
Oct 20, 2020 / 05:10 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 20, 2020 / 05:15 PM EDT
Sponsored Content
Managing your Mental Health in a Pandemic
The Number 1 Strategy on How to Feel More Secure with Your Investments
AMIkids is Transforming Youths Lives Day By Day
Visit Buy Local
Trending Stories
Good grief! ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ no longer on TV
Video
71-year-old woman faces prostitution charge after undercover operation at spa in SC town
Tillis calls on Cunningham to admit whether a 2nd extramarital affair happened
Donald Trump has 87 percent chance of winning the election, stock market researcher says
Video
Live newscasts