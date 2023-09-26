CBS17.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Carly Bragg
Posted: Sep 26, 2023 / 02:58 PM EDT
Updated: Sep 26, 2023 / 02:58 PM EDT
From T-shirts and hoodies to scented candles and mugs, there are all kinds of Taylor Swift-inspired merch for fans to get their hands on.
If you’ve been looking to the holiday season to invest in some Dyson hair products for yourself or a loved one, here’s some good news.
Amazon has great deals on Halloween decorations right now that will make your home the pride of the neighborhood haunt.