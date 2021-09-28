Tuesday, September 28th : Celebrate Fall with Cozy & Creative Seasonal Changes to Your Home; Learn Survival Tips for Fussy Babies

LONDON (AP) — Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux and the cast of new Bond film “No Time to Die" walked the red carpet Tuesday in London for the movie's world premiere, a glittering event attended by Prince Charles, Prince William and their spouses.

The film, the 25th in the long-running series and Craig's last outing as 007, was initially due to be released in April 2020 but has suffered multiple delays because of the pandemic.