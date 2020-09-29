Tuesday, September 29th : Food Shuttle offers free food distribution, Get creative in the kitchen

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Watch: North Carolina Senate Debate
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
Digital stories
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Your Local Election HQ
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
Local Original
Moving Forward
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
‘It is completely absurd’: Biden campaign disputes ‘ridiculous’ pre-debate rumors
Video
87 pounds of marijuana found in luggage at Nashville airport
Video
NC deputies asking for your help naming new K-9
California sues US regulator in bid to deter ‘ghost guns’
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Skeeter Meter
School visits
Fur-cast
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
September 26th is International Observe the Moon Night
Video
Top Stories
Large hail, power outages, some damage reported after storms hit Wake County
Video
Quarter-size hail, 60 mph gusts possible as severe storms pop up in central NC
Video
VIDEO: Confirmed tornado touches down in Myrtle Beach
Video
NC State professor expects North Carolina’s fall foliage to be more vibrant than average
Video
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics interactive radar
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
87 pounds of marijuana found in luggage at Nashville airport
Video
Top Stories
Vote: Who will win the 1st presidential debate between Trump & Biden?
Video
Top Stories
2020 election won’t be decided in mail-in fraud despite attempts to undermine voting processes, officials say
Texas grand jury takes no action against man who killed church shooter
Video
Garner man named companies after ‘Game of Thrones’ characters in COVID relief fraud scheme, feds say
Video
Gun and ammo shortage looms as hunting season approaches
Video
Sports
ACC Football
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Woman charged in attempted kidnap of Joe Montana grandchild
Top Stories
Duke football accepting challenge of not looking back amid 0-3 start
Lightning lift Stanley Cup in capping NHL’s marathon season
Mladenovic pins French meltdown on US Open lockdown, no-call
Twins shelve Donaldson for wild card series with calf injury
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Saluting the Class of 2020
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
Remarkable Women
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Tuesday, September 29th : Food Shuttle offers free food distribution, Get creative in the kitchen
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
Sep 29, 2020 / 04:54 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 29, 2020 / 04:55 PM EDT
Sponsored Content
AMIkids is Transforming Youths Lives Day By Day
Saint Augustine’s University Hosting “Week of Welcome” for Freshman Joining the Falcon Nation
Muscadine Grapes are North Carolina’s Super Fruit
Visit Buy Local
Trending Stories
Live newscasts
CBS 17 Storm Team Interactive Radar
Durham deputy shoots dog attacking another deputy; dog later euthanized
9 people displaced, 4 units heavily damaged in Durham apartment fire
Video
Garner man named companies after ‘Game of Thrones’ characters in COVID relief fraud scheme, feds say
Video