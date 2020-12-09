Wednesday, December 9th – Last-minute gifts for the family, meat selections for the perfect cuts

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Veterans Voices
Pass or Fail
Digital stories
Local Original
Moving Forward
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Law enforcement to take action on ‘blatant violations’ of NC’s COVID-19 curfew
Video
Raleigh day care employee charged, fired after grabbing 1-year-old by throat
Domestic violence cases have nearly doubled in Wake County amid pandemic
First woman, next man on moon will come from these NASA 18
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Snow flurries fall in the Triangle
Video
Top Stories
First taste of wintry weather Monday for Central NC? Possible, but unlikely
Video
Record 2020 hurricane season officially ends, but more storms are possible
Video
ALERT DAY: Storms bring threat of damaging wind, tornadoes Monday morning
Video
Shorts or snow in January? Wes Hohenstein’s winter weather predictions
Video
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics interactive radar
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Duke’s Coach K says playing during the pandemic doesn’t ‘feel right to anybody’
Video
Top Stories
US Border Patrol helps capture suspect in killing of Wake County teen
Video
Top Stories
YouTube to remove content that alleges widespread voter fraud in 2020 election
Video
COVID-19 in NC: Record high new daily cases with 6,495, hospitalizations top 2,400 for first time
Video
NC man charged with assaulting family who had Black Lives Matter, Breonna Taylor signs
Video
NC State men’s basketball pauses all team activities over positive COVID-19 tests
Video
Sports
ACC Football
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ arm angles causing defenses fits
Top Stories
Former Alabama, NY Giants coach Ray Perkins dies at 79
NFL’s Sills: all proper procedures followed with Dez Bryant
Chiefs regain top spot in AP Pro32 poll; Steelers at No. 3
Duke, NC Central basketball game versus Charleston Southern canceled due to COVID-19
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Home for the Holidays
Remarkable Women of 2021
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Remarkable Women of 2021
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Wednesday, December 9th – Last-minute gifts for the family, meat selections for the perfect cuts
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
Dec 9, 2020 / 02:46 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 9, 2020 / 03:10 PM EST
Sponsored Content
Time to safely share some turkey
Could an Annuity Help Guarantee Your Lifelong Income?
Video
When Should You Call For A Free Roof Inspection?
Visit Buy Local
Trending Stories
Hunter Biden says US Attorney’s Office in Delaware is investigating his ‘tax affairs’
Video
McDonald’s adds 2 items to menu for holiday season
Video
Durham man arrested in shooting, robbery in Cary, police say
Video
Plans for much-anticipated Raleigh soccer stadium hit roadblock
Video
Raleigh police find missing 38-year-old woman
Video
Raleigh day care employee charged, fired after grabbing 1-year-old by throat
At least 5 restaurants in Richmond area have permits suspended over COVID-19 restrictions
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories