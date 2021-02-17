Wednesday, February 17th: Tough as Nails returns to CBS 17; Choose healthier pizza alternatives

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
Investigators
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Veterans Voices
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Germany prepares way for its troops to stay in Afghanistan
ExxonMobil employee fired after displaying noose to coworker
Video
Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine is safe, protects against severe COVID-19 cases, FDA review finds
Video
Documents show North Carolina served as a training base for some militia members
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
At least 49 dead amid winter weather, power outages as storm moves east
Video
Top Stories
America needs to brace itself for more deadly storms, experts say
Video
Travel tips to stay safe during winter weather
Video
Gov. Cooper seeking improved warning system after deadly tornado
Video
School closings and delays on Feb. 18
Video
Chase for the Championship
Chase for the Championship
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
ExxonMobil employee fired after displaying noose to coworker
Video
Top Stories
Documents show North Carolina served as a training base for some militia members
Video
Top Stories
Are we headed back to $3 per gallon gas?
Video
Mayonnaise used as miracle treatment for endangered turtles
Video
‘One in a million’: Rare half male, half female cardinal spotted in Pennsylvania
Video
Suspect wanted in multi-county chase that began in Johnston County captured after manhunt
Video
Sports
ACC Football
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Tiger Woods faces hard recovery from ‘significant’ injuries in car crash
Top Stories
McGuirl’s big second half lifts Kansas State past Oklahoma
Jones, Withers lead Louisville past Notre Dame 69-57
No. 2 Baylor returns with 77-72 win to stay undefeated
Wright scores 26 as Georgia Tech upsets No. 16 Virginia Tech 69-53
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Black History Month
Remarkable Women of 2021
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Remarkable Women of 2021
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Daily newsletter
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Wednesday, February 17th: Tough as Nails returns to CBS 17; Choose healthier pizza alternatives
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
Feb 17, 2021 / 02:51 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 22, 2021 / 02:39 PM EST
Trending Stories
2 people found dead inside Wendell home, case connected to Raleigh homicide, police say
Video
SC man, woman charged after kids found living in home infested with roaches, maggots, pet feces
Video
Virginia man pleads guilty to murder of infant, beating of wife with hammer
Video
Man with 2 pounds of marijuana, gun arrested in Hillsborough
‘No excuses’ – NC’s Medicaid head says after audit details millions being misspent
Video
Virginia woman forced children to sleep outdoors in tent regardless of weather, police say
Video
Dr. Christine Johnson McPhail succeeds husband as president of Saint Augustine’s University
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories