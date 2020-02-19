Wednesday, February 19th : Get Cute this Weekend

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Local Original
Hidden History
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
NSA leaker Reality Winner seeks clemency
Video
France steps up investigation around Ghosn, Omani dealership
Finally let off cruise, passengers desperate for flight home
Jury selection begins for Durst murder trial in Los Angeles
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
February 19: Snow possible Thursday
Video
Top Stories
February 18: Rain on the way again…then snow???
Video
February 17: Nice Today, Warm But Wet Tuesday
Snow next week in North Carolina – what’s the deal?
Video
Dangerous weather causes arctic plunge as rivers rise in 9 states
Video
Your Local Election HQ
Your Local Election HQ
Capitol Report
Washington Bureau
Your North Carolina Voter Guide
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
NSA leaker Reality Winner seeks clemency
Top Stories
How cold weather can impact those with sensory concerns
Video
Top Stories
California firefighter killed in library fire identified; 2 teens arrested for arson
Video
VIDEO: Pot shop owner uses bear spray to drive away robbers
Video
New lab opening in RTP with focus on protecting firefighters from cancer-causing agents
Video
‘I’m looking out for my family’: Mother chases shooting suspect through NC city
Video
Sports
Chase for the Championship
Big Race – Daytona
Black & Blue Huddle
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Ryan Newman set to be released from hospital
Top Stories
A heavyweight fight so big it took two TV networks to show
AP Top 25 Podcast: Next up on never-ending coaching carousel
Ryan Newman released from hospital after Daytona 500 crash
Redskins exercise 2020 option on RB Adrian Peterson
Live streams
Live Events
TV Schedule
My Carolina
Buy Local
Remarkable Women
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Wednesday, February 19th : Get Cute this Weekend
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
Feb 19, 2020 / 02:38 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 19, 2020 / 02:38 PM EST
Trending Stories
Missing woman, 2 young daughters found dead in garage
Video
February 19: Snow possible Thursday
Video
25 pounds of various drugs, hundreds of thousands in cash found in North Raleigh bust, warrants say
Video
Weather
Thousands of dollars in guns stolen hours before NC gun show
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps