Wednesday, February 9th: My Carolina ‘Soup’r Bowl’ Day 3: Veggie Pesto Lasagna; Stay Warm This Winter With The Help Of Renewal By Andersen

BEIJING (AP) — Olympic favorite Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned heart medication before her arrival at the Beijing Olympics, the Russian newspaper RBC reported, putting in jeopardy the team gold medal that she helped win earlier this week.

The sample was reportedly obtained in December, when the 15-year-old Valieva was still in Russia but did not come to light until after she had helped her team win the gold medal with dynamic performances in her short program and free skate.