Wednesday, January 5th: Raleigh Couple Competes in The Amazing Race; What’s Your Best Color?

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Remarkable Women 2022
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Entertainment
Check This Out
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Man accused in Bladen County New Year’s Eve murder turns self in, deputies say
Video
Here’s when, where Chapel Hill police will beef up traffic patrols
Raleigh author to host book signing, seminar on self-publishing
Grammys postpone ceremony, citing omicron variant risks
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
Job Alert
Top Stories
NCCU students could face disenrollement if they wear cloth masks
Top Stories
COVID-19 in NC: More records with 20,000+ new cases, percent positive over 30%
Top Stories
Exposed to COVID-19? When experts say you should get tested
Test positive for COVID? Here’s how long to isolate
Video
COVID case counts may be losing importance amid omicron
Video
After his family catches COVID-19, Johnston Health chief medical officer says vaccines work
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Tornado touched down briefly in Harnett County during Monday’s winter storms
Video
Top Stories
Warm and dry: December 2021 was third-warmest on record in North Carolina
Video
‘It’s been a grind’: Nearly 30k remain without power in NC after Monday’s winter storm
Video
North Carolina snowfall totals for Jan. 3
Video
Wild NC storm dumps snow in mountains, causes flooding at coast; high winds trigger statewide damage
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Man accused in Bladen County New Year’s Eve murder turns self in, deputies say
Video
Top Stories
Little Caesar’s HOT-N-READY no longer $5, is the trade-off worth it?
Video
Top Stories
NC Board of Education to decide fate of Wake Co. charter school accused of false reporting, unqualified staff
Video
VIDEO: Austin police punch woman accused of camping, resisting arrest
Video
NC family intends to sue city after no charges filed in crash that led to father’s death
Video
Robeson County sheriff’s deputy dies on-duty while assisting funeral escort
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
Rematch blues: Bama tries to buck history in CFP title game
Top Stories
Oilers star McDavid placed on NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list
AFC North champ Bengals will rest Burrow in season finale
Titans star running back Derrick Henry cleared to practice
Return of crowds did little to boost home advantage in NFL
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Carolina Business
About Us
Remarkable Women 2022
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
Regional News Partners
Meet the CBS 17 team
TV Schedule
Rescan
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Wednesday, January 5th: Raleigh Couple Competes in The Amazing Race; What’s Your Best Color?
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
Jan 5, 2022 / 02:41 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 5, 2022 / 02:42 PM EST
Trending Stories
Drug trafficking leader from northeastern NC sentenced to 25 years in prison
Crews recover body from Cary’s Lake Lochmere
2 arrested in Black Friday shooting at Durham’s Streets at Southpoint
Video
‘No bathroom, no gas’: NC drivers discuss enduring hours-long back up on I-95 in Virginia
Video
Lee County woman wins nearly $200k on Cash 5 lottery ticket
$1 billion, 109-acre ‘advanced life science campus’ coming to Morrisville
Video
Changes planned for NC intersection where 9-car crash was caught on video; driver charged with DWI
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories