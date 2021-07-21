Wednesday, July 21st: Get started with beginner-friendly houseplants; Lessons in aging gracefully from local author

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee woman used Facebook to send a friend photos of children being sexually abused, leading law enforcement to discover more than 100 similar images on her Google account, an arrest warrant alleged.

The warrant states the social media company reported to detectives that on Feb. 15, a total of five images of child pornography were transferred from one user, listed as "justmecandy" to another user.