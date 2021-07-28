Wednesday, July 28th: Local Chefs Show Off for Top Honors; The Basics of Houseplant Care

NEW YORK (AP) — A former member ofNXIVM leader Keith Raniere’s inner circle who was charged in his sex trafficking enterprise avoided prison at sentencing Wednesday after prosecutors cited her extraordinary cooperation.

Lauren Salzman was sentenced in Brooklyn federal court to time served for her role in the scandal-ridden, cult-like secret society of brainwashed women, who included millionaires and actors. He also ordered her to perform 300 hours of community service.