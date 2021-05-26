Wednesday, May 26th: Family Fun in the Great Smoky Mountains; Rent a Private Pool in the Triangle

NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a briefing Wednesday to provide an update on New York state's ongoing coronavirus response efforts and said New York's vaccination rates are decreasing, especially among the youngest eligible group.

"We've seen a 47% decline in the number of people coming in for vaccinations," Gov. Cuomo said. "So this is an issue. Where is the need in terms of vaccinations? The greatest need are the 12 to 17-year-olds. They are 5% of the current COVID-19 tests, but they are 10% of the positivity rate. That's the highest differential of any age group, meaning that there are more infected 12 to 17-year-olds when we actually run the tests. Also that group, 12 to 17, is the lowest percent vaccinated, by far, in the state. Why is that? Well they just became eligible for the vaccine and what they heard for the past year is they are not a priority when it comes to COVID, so that's understandable."