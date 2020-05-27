Wednesday, May 27th : Be confident in your resume and job hunt

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
Your Local Election HQ
Local Original
Hidden History
Saluting the Class of 2020
Highlights from Home
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
President Trump says he’s asked DOJ to expedite investigation into the death of George Floyd
Video
NBC, producers say ‘America’s Got Talent’ cleared by probe
Ft. Bragg soldier goes missing at North Carolina’s coast
Video
Johnston County Public Schools names new superintendent
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
School visits
Fur-cast
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Bertha makes landfall on SC coast, expected to reach inland NC tonight
Video
Top Stories
Warning issued for Johnston County as minor flooding forecasted for Wednesday
Flooding seen in Cary, Raleigh after heavy thunderstorms pass through
Video
Roads closed, damage reported in Moore County after tornado warning
Video
EF-1 tornado touches down near Fort Bragg
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Highlighting Heroes
Top Stories
Families of Butner inmates concerned as COVID-19 death toll rises at federal prison
Top Stories
Detox facility finds temporary facility, forced to reduce capacity during pandemic
Top Stories
US deaths from coronavirus surpass 100,000 milestone
Video
Raleigh 7-year-old puts on prom for his graduating babysitter
Contact tracing apps could speed up identification of virus-sickened persons
Video
Data: Nearly 200 COVID-related complaints in NC received by OSHA since March
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
President Trump says he’s asked DOJ to expedite investigation into the death of George Floyd
Video
Top Stories
Ft. Bragg soldier goes missing at North Carolina’s coast
Video
Top Stories
Families of Butner inmates concerned as COVID-19 death toll rises at federal prison
Soldier stops active shooter by striking him with vehicle
Video
US deaths from coronavirus surpass 100,000 milestone
Video
Contact tracing apps could speed up identification of virus-sickened persons
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
NHL monitoring situation before choosing where to play games
Top Stories
Report: Hurley accused Arizona State AD in booster scandal
Quieter Mayfield knows Year 3 vital for him after rough ’19
Cheyenne Frontier Days canceled for 1st time in 124 years
UFC, boxing back on in Vegas after Nevada approves return
Live streams
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
My Carolina
Saluting the Class of 2020
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
Remarkable Women
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Wednesday, May 27th : Be confident in your resume and job hunt
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
May 27, 2020 / 04:41 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 27, 2020 / 04:41 PM EDT
Trending Stories
Virginia man charged with driving 161 mph in a 55 mph zone in Wayne County
Video
Raleigh Harris Teeter manager sentenced to prison for running ‘gun pipeline’ to DC
Video
Why Triangle residents may be seeing more snakes in their neighborhoods
Video
Don’t throw it away! IRS stimulus card payments arriving in unmarked envelopes
Video
Head of NC’s Division of Employment Security replaced effective immediately
Video