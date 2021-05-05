Wednesday, May 5th: Torchy’s Opens Location in Raleigh; Chef Pati Jinich’s Guac Recipes

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Raleigh police ask for help identifying arson suspect
Tiger King’s Carole Baskin launches a cryptocurrency
Minnesota man sentenced for police station arson, ordered to pay $12M in restitution
Video
Top Chicago prosecutor apologizes for false Toledo gun claim
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
AP source: Canada authorizes Pfizer vaccine for age 12 to 16
Video
Top Stories
President Biden announces new vaccination effort goal for Fourth of July
Video
Top Stories
Is it appropriate to ask your family and friends if they’re vaccinated?
Video
Walmart, Sam’s offering same-day COVID-19 vaccinations in NC
Video
Some central NC health departments unsure they’ll be able to hit President Biden’s July 4 vaccination goal
Video
Some anxious as COVID-19 rules are relaxed and ‘normal life’ returns
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Traffic
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Wind gusts up to 60 mph possible as severe thunderstorms move through central NC
Video
Top Stories
Cold front will bring a late day storm chance
Video
Tornado warning issued in central NC as storms sweep through area
Live
NC State researcher says new science will help predict hurricane season 18 months in advance
Video
The Miracle League of the Triangle brings smiles on and off the field
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Parents erupt at school boards, file lawsuits over masks in class
Video
Top Stories
Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools getting head start on recruiting bus drivers
Video
Top Stories
After 3 near-death experiences, this man’s mission is to comfort dying veterans
Video
Alabama woman turns 106, credits longevity to PB&J sandwiches
Video
Raleigh City Council votes to change name of street over white supremacist connections
Video
Photos of apparent tiger shark in Florida river spark investigation
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Australian cricketers in limbo after India’s IPL postponed
Top Stories
Golf super league resurfaces as McIlroy puts stock in legacy
Yankees, Mets to lift capacity limits for vaccinated fans
AP Top 25 Podcast: Does college football need the NCAA?
CBS commentator apologizes for remark about PSG’s Di Maria
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Buy Local
About Us
CBS 17 News app
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
Daily newsletter
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Wednesday, May 5th: Torchy’s Opens Location in Raleigh; Chef Pati Jinich’s Guac Recipes
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
May 5, 2021 / 02:48 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 5, 2021 / 02:48 PM EDT
Trending Stories
Durham company offers to hire students, pay tuition — with no strings attached
Video
What obstacles are in the way of easier access to health care in NC?
Video
Johnston County deputy shoots suspect during arrest, sheriff’s office says
Video
Checking the facts cited by vaccine-hesitant demonstrators in downtown Raleigh
Video
What causes some people to faint after COVID-19 vaccines? UNC doctor explains
Video
Kinston man arrested, charged after dousing woman with flammable liquid, setting her on fire
21-year-old dies in ATV crash at Goldsboro’s Busco Beach
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories