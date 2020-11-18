Wednesday, November 18th: Local coffee shop adds new location + wicked kitchen, Food Network Star chef talks turkey

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Veterans Voices
Pass or Fail
Digital stories
Local Original
Moving Forward
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Matthew McConaughey says he’d consider running for Texas governor
Video
Man treated for gunshot to leg, Durham police say
UNC ironing out spring plans for re-entry COVID-19 testing
Video
Catholics divided as bishops examine Biden’s abortion stance
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
Skeeter Meter
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Iota roars onto Nicaragua as 2nd blow in 2 weeks
Video
Top Stories
Hurricane Iota makes landfall in Nicaragua as strong Category 4 storm
Video
After major flooding, waters begin to recede in Wilson County town
Video
Flood warning issued for Tar River in Franklin County
20+ rescued from floodwaters in Edgecombe County neighborhood
Video
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics interactive radar
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Matthew McConaughey says he’d consider running for Texas governor
Video
Top Stories
UNC ironing out spring plans for re-entry COVID-19 testing
Video
Top Stories
Tiny owl rescued in Rockefeller Center Christmas tree
Video
Georgia vote recount narrows President Trump’s deficit by more than 1,000 votes
Video
Tennessee pastor helping teens escape violence shot on the same day local news aired his story
Video
12 million Americans set to lose unemployment benefits the day after Christmas
Video
Sports
ACC Football
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
AP source: 76ers send Horford, future 1st-rounder to OKC
Top Stories
Texas-Kansas among 6 major college games postponed by virus
Black and Blue Kickoff Live: Panthers say McCaffrey not expected to play against Lions
Live
Mets 2B Canó suspended 162 games by MLB after drug test
All NFL teams to enter intensive COVID-19 protocol Saturday
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Saluting the Class of 2020
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
Remarkable Women
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Wednesday, November 18th: Local coffee shop adds new location + wicked kitchen, Food Network Star chef talks turkey
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
Nov 18, 2020 / 05:25 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 18, 2020 / 05:25 PM EST
Sponsored Content
Could an Annuity Help Guarantee Your Lifelong Income?
Video
When Should You Call For A Free Roof Inspection?
Find out how these psychiatrists are helping patients holistically
Video
Visit Buy Local
Trending Stories
Raleigh dentist apologizes for ‘ignorant and offensive’ ad
Video
Walmart greeter briefly banned for his ‘Have a Blessed Day’ greeting dies
Video
What ZIP codes in NC carry highest risk of catching COVID? A new map tells you.
Video
Fayetteville officer assaulted while trying to take suspect into custody for prescription fraud, police say
How long does it take to get COVID-19 test results? Depends where you go for testing
Video