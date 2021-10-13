Wednesday, October 13th: How Americans Plan to Celebrate Halloween; Keep Your Personal Data Safe from Cyber Hacks

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hunger Action Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Still no end in sight for NC budget negotiations
Duplin County man facing charges after setting girlfriend on fire
Man wanted for killing pregnant girlfriend inside of Fayetteville home, police say
New Jersey man arrested in Cary prostitution sting gets 10 years in prison
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
COVID-19 in NC: Key numbers keep dropping, even as 97 deaths reported
Top Stories
When will COVID-19 end?
Top Stories
Johnson & Johnson releases side effects for COVID-19 booster shot
Clinic denies woman liver transplant over COVID vaccine refusal: ‘It was heartbreaking’
Video
After 2 friends die from COVID, Raleigh pastor offers $100 to people who get vaccine
Video
US to reopen land borders in November for fully vaccinated
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
How recent warm temperatures are impacting fall colors in North Carolina
Top Stories
Look up! Orionid Meteor Shower going on now
Why sporting events must delay play due to lightning
Video
Warmer and dry until Saturday cold front
Video
4 NC counties have Flash Flood Advisory extended until 5 p.m.
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Border travel restrictions to be lifted in November to fully vaccinated
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Mostly quiet in the tropics; still over a month to go in hurricane season
Video
Top Stories
California woman charged with hosting underage teen sex parties
Video
Box truck driver arrested after chase on US 70, NC police say
Video
Comic writer welcomes positive reaction to bisexual Superman reveal
Video
Woman charged with hitting Fayetteville police officer with car, dragging her down road
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
Kenyan runner Agnes Tirop found dead, police hunt husband
Top Stories
Simmons drama drags on for 76ers without a resolution
East preview: Bucks have the title, 76ers, Nets have drama
Wolfpack hope to pounce as the Triangle’s ACC basketball landscape changes
Oklahoma coach Riley won’t name starting QB before TCU game
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
Regional News Partners
Meet the CBS 17 team
TV Schedule
Rescan
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Wednesday, October 13th: How Americans Plan to Celebrate Halloween; Keep Your Personal Data Safe from Cyber Hacks
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
Oct 13, 2021 / 03:02 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 13, 2021 / 03:02 PM EDT
Trending Stories
Autopsy: Durham man found dead in bedroom was badly beaten, stabbed and slashed 36 times
Video
Dave Chappelle receives sharp criticism over jokes about Charlotte rapper ‘DaBaby,’ NC Walmart shooting
Video
Police charge Zebulon man with murdering roommate following argument
Video
New Jersey man arrested in Cary prostitution sting gets 10 years in prison
When will COVID-19 end?
Woman charged with hitting Fayetteville police officer with car, dragging her down road
Video
Fort Bragg soldier arrested in deadly shooting of pregnant woman refusing extradition to Georgia
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories