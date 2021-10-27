Wednesday, October 27th: Spooky Spots in the Triangle: Stop #3 Dorothea Dix Park Graveyard; Re-Create Skull Makeup Look to Complete your Halloween Costume

CHICAGO (AP) — A man who spent three months living in a secured terminal at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport instead of flying home to India as he had planned has been acquitted on a felony trespassing charge.

Cook County Judge Adrienne Davis acquitted Aditya Singh on the charge this week without his attorney having to mount a defense, the Chicago Tribune reported. Singh, 37, is expected back in court Friday on an escape charge for allegedly violating the terms of his electronic monitoring while out on bond for the trespassing charge.