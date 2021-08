FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - Fayetteville police are looking for a man accused of trying to sexually assault someone during a home invasion Wednesday night, according to a news release.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Maloney Avenue around 9 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect — described as a man in his late 20s or early 30s with close-cut hair — entered the home and forced the victim into a back room.