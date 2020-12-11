New LGBTQ+ holiday rom-com ‘Dashing in December’ stars Andie Macdowell, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Peter Porte

Featuring a diverse cast and crew, Dashing in December follows Wyatt (Peter Porte, Baby Daddy), a sophisticated, New York City financier who returns home for the holidays in an effort to convince his mother, Deb (Andie MacDowell, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Groundhog Day) to sell the family’s ranch and beloved magical Winter Wonderland attraction. In the midst of his mission, an unexpected romance ignites with the new ranch hand Heath (Juan Pablo Di Pace, Fuller House) reawakening the spirit of Christmas. The film also stars Caroline Harris (Westworld) and Carlos Sanz (Stronger, Crank). This comes on the heels of Paramount Network’s plans to produce 52 original movies a year.