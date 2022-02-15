New season of Gabby’s Dollhouse now on Netflix

If you’re a preschool parent you likely already know about ‘Gabbys Dollhouse.’ It was the hottest toy this Christmas and season 4 just dropped on Netflix.
We’re talking with the star and the co-creator about this fun program for parents and kids.
by: My CarolinaPosted: / Updated:
If you’re a preschool parent you likely already know about ‘Gabbys Dollhouse.’ It was the hottest toy this Christmas and season 4 just dropped on Netflix.
We’re talking with the star and the co-creator about this fun program for parents and kids.