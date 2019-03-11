People around the world coming to NC to pursue careers in faith

(Sponsored Content)

Every day thousands of people around the world embark on a journey to spread the word of God. For some, that journey begins with The College at Southeastern in Wake Forest, North Carolina.

The school’s faculty and staff understand that the decision to serve Christ is an important one, which is why they’re hosting a Preview Day for students wanting to serve the Lord in every sphere of life. The exciting day gives potential students an in-depth look at everyday life on the campus.

Attendees will get to hear from current students and professors about their experiences at the school and how their time on campus has brought them closer to God and prepared them to serve as missionaries, lawyers, and in so many other roles. Potential students will also get the chance to sit in on classes, learn more about the House System, tour the campus, and ask questions about housing, tuition, scholarships, and more.

Whatever you are wanting to do to serve Christ, The College at Southeastern has programs for you.

Find a full list of degree offerings in the school’s academic catalog.

Click here to register for the next Preview Day, which will be held on March 15. You can find an example of the day’s activities on the college’s website.