CBS17.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Carly Bragg
Posted: Oct 6, 2023 / 08:05 AM EDT
Updated: Oct 6, 2023 / 08:05 AM EDT
Amazon has great deals on Halloween decorations right now that will make your home the pride of the neighborhood haunt.
If you’ve been reluctant about getting a blower, you may want to reconsider as the Amazon October sale approaches.
While treadmills are notorious for being expensive, you can score some major savings during the upcoming Amazon October sale.
Host
The My Carolina Story