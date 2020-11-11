Prept, style and beauty concierge service launches with virtual party events for women

Prept, a new Charlotte-based startup offering an accessible, digital, personalized concierge experience for style + beauty services, announces Prept Party, a first-of-its-kind beauty and styling event on November 12-15. The weekend-long occasion will feature exclusive ‘pop-up’ sessions led by Prept’s network of beauty, fashion and lifestyle experts – all of which are designed to empower attendees of all ages to look and feel their best.

Prept Party is the inaugural event for the female-powered business, which provides full-service, custom styling solutions for all occasions, from everyday to special events. The November event will serve as an official launch for Prept, which is rising in popularity for its time-saving, streamlined experience – answering a growing need for busy women at home, work, and traveling.

“Prept was born out of my personal challenge with the time and effort it took to feel beautiful for everyday and major moments in life,” said Prept founder, Nicole Boyd. “It was always a struggle to find the style and beauty help I needed. Prept changes that. From personalized styling, to bespoke beauty services, I’m proud of the way our team of industry experts answers this need – and makes getting ready fun again.”

Alongside North Carolina beauty and fashion brands including KK Bloom, Monkees, Selenite Beauty, Aillea Beauty, Vestique, and The Gatorbug as featured event partners, Prept Party follows a mostly virtual format and culminates in a live fashion show on Sunday, Nov. 15, streamed from the Mint Museum Uptown. With giveaways offered throughout the program, the packed event agenda features wardrobe and beauty tutorials, including “How to Dress for the New Normal” and “How to Take Your Beauty from Day to Night”; exclusive insights on the upcoming season’s top products and trends, including “Fall/Winter Skincare 101”, “Holiday Outfit Trends”, and “Top Beauty Right Now”; and a peek at the host’s signature styling services, with live styling sessions and Q&As.

“Prept Party will be an interactive, virtual experience that will introduce who we are and what we’re about— making fashion and beauty feel more approachable, stress-free, inclusive and fun!” said Prept’s Head of Events, Elizabeth Millsaps. “We’ve created a unique series of mini events leading up to our finale that will connect our clients with the help they need to look and feel their best. We can’t wait to introduce ourselves to NC and beyond.”

Prept Party kicks off at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12 via Zoom. Interested attendees can RSVP to attend here and the majority of events are open to all and best of all FREE.

You don’t have to wait until the Prept Party to try Prept out…they offer a variety of personal style and beauty services at times that work with busy schedules. Offerings span across style and beauty, virtual and in-person, and special occasions to everyday needs. You can get started with the company and their personalized concierge experience here. Further, the company is hard at work to release an app just in time for the event and so their concierge experience is truly at your fingertips.