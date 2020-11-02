Pure Farmland rewards Raleigh City Farm with large donation check

Pure Farmland recognized Raleigh City Farm and its positive impact in the community through a check donation of $10,000. The endowment is part of the 2020 Pure Growth Project, an initiative launched by Pure Farmland earlier this year to ensure community gardens and farms continue to thrive, and to help increase the availability of fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables nationwide. Raleigh City Farm was selected as a 2020 grant recipient to support its commitment to reducing waste, creating healthier communities, and reconnecting city-dwellers with healthy food production through more frequent encounters with agriculture.

