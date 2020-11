Fall is the time for all things warm and cozy, and this year especially calls for comfort food. Seasons 52, a fresh grill and wine bar in Raleigh, launched a new Autumn menu featuring a balanced approach to the rustic dishes that embody the season. Entrees are prepared using oak-fire grilling and brick oven-roasting – perfect for fall. On the menu is a new Wood-Grilled Dry-Rubbed Pork Chop with Braised Red Cabbage entrée, featuring a lemon-honey glaze, braised red cabbage and golden raisins.