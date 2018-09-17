Raleigh urologist using Urolift to help men with prostate issues

Sponsored Content

RALEIGH, N.C. – Doctors in Raleigh are using a new treatment to help treat prostate problems.

This procedure is called Urolift.

It’s a device so small it can fit inside a dime.

It implanted through a minimally invasive surgery and is an affordable new way to treat prostate issues.

The FDA says enlarged prostates affect 1 in 4 men by age 55.

Of that, 1/3 of men will get treatment.

After treatment, patients can expect to be up and moving and return to normal daily activity in just a few days.

Dr. Kaspar from Associated Urologist of NC said “Men have many symptoms frequency, urgency, they get up several times a night and it affects their quality of life.”

Associated Urologist of North Carolina is a center of excellence for this procedure

The procedure itself takes less than an hour, and doesn’t involve any cutting or removal of any parts.

Some symptoms of prostate problems include lower back pain and frequent urination.

It doesn’t sound like much, but doctors say if you notice it – get checked out.

