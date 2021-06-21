Revamp your beauty routine with these summer essentials

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) -- On Monday, Wake County agreed to put more money into rental assistance for people behind on their bills from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioners accepted and appropriated more than $15 million in federal funds to be used toward the rental assistance program. This is in addition to millions in federal funds already approved to be used toward the same program in February.

It's part of a larger community effort to address the housing emergency.