RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A state senator and North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R) got into a confrontation outside of the chamber after Monday evening's legislative session, a fellow senator said.

State Sen. Julie Mayfield (D-49) spoke at Monday's session. In her speech, which was recorded by fellow Sen. Natasha Marcus (D-41), Mayfield stuck up for marginalized communities.