Rocky Top Catering distributes over half-a-million free meals in Wake County

Earlier this year as the COVID-19 pandemic began shutting down school systems, Overflowing Hands, a Raleigh-based nonprofit with a mission to serve children around the world, partnered with Rocky Top Catering to feed hungry kids in Wake County. The organizations strategized with local school principals and members of the Wake County School Board to distribute well-balanced, hearty comfort food and produce.

As of November 13, Rocky Top Catering is pleased to report the following numbers:

Over 550,000 meals served

Over 2 million pounds of produce distributed

99,000 pounds of produce and combo boxes going out this week

6,000+ free meals going out Thanksgiving week, including 2,000 whole pies

To make an online donation to this effort, go to www.classy.org/campaign/feeding-hungry-kids/c280153. Contributions can also be made by checks payable to Overflowing Hands, Inc. and mailed to 1500 Briarwood Place, Raleigh, NC 27614.