“Ruins” Prepares to Take the Stage at The Gilbert Theater

The Gilbert Theater in Fayetteville continues its 26th season as a local arts community providing fun and unique productions. As their 3rd show of the season commences, it is sure to draw lots of attention with the world premiere of “Ruins” by Montgomery Sutton.

The play Ruins was written and will be directed by Montgomery Sutton. The play is based in the wake of a devastating natural disaster in Tornado Alley, when two former lovers are reunited for the first time in a decade. As the ashes reignite shared memories between them, they discover that the hardest destruction to mend may be manmade.

The world premiere of “Ruins” will be on January 24th, 2020 and will continue to run until February 9th, 2020. If you are interested in purchasing tickets, you can head on over to the Gilbert Theater by clicking here. General admission tickets are $16. For more information you can email boxoffice@gilberttheater.com or call 910-678-7186. You can save with the coupon code: MONTY.

Artistic Director for the Gilbert Theater, Lawrence Carlisle III, will be bringing to life The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged in March, as well as The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in June. To see a full list of performances at the Gilbert Theater click here.

The Gilbert Theater was founded in 1994 and has provided quality contemporary and classical theater productions since its founding. While showcasing famous productions, the Gilbert Theater has made sure feature rising talent amongst writers in the local area. The Gilbert Theater actively explores ways to engage with the diverse community and tries to represent the community in which it resides giving voice to those around it.

If you are interested in getting involved with your local arts community or are interested in joining the Gilbert Theater there are numerous ways to do so. You can join the Gilbert Guild which consists of volunteers who are actively engaged in the theater’s operations, or if you have a passion for the stage the Gilbert Theater holds auditions and you can reach out to admin@gilberttheater.com or call 910-678-7186.