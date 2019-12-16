Saint Augustine’s University is finding ways to equip Veterans

SPONSORED CONTENT

The Saint Augustine’s University Extended Studies Program and Army ROTC Program provide a unique way for Veterans and those who are interested in a military career to complete their higher education goals.

Army ROTC

Army ROTC is an educational program combining college electives in military science with practical leadership training to prepare men and women to become U. S. Army officers. Traditionally, Army ROTC is a four-year program with the first two years of the program comprising the Basic Course. There is also a special program for juniors and graduate students who did not take Army ROTC during their first two years of college. To enter the two-year program, a student must first participate in a five-week basic leadership instruction course. After successfully completing this course, students may qualify to join ROTC as an Advanced Course Cadet. The Advanced Course will impart valuable experience in leadership development, military history, time management and military customs and courtesies.

ROTC training goes beyond the typical college classroom in that students will not only learn skills one would expect to find in an Army officer including how to motivate co-workers, cope with the unexpected and organize large, complex tasks, but they will also learn skills such as teamwork, tact and effective communication which are in demand in both the civilian and business world.

Army ROTC awards scholarships to many qualified students based strictly on merit to the most outstanding students. Army ROTC Advanced Course students also receive a tax-free stipend from $300 to $500 per month. Scholarship students receive tuition, the monthly stipend and additional funding of approximately $1,200 each school year for books. Students entering the Advanced Course must agree to complete a period of military service such as Active Duty, Army Reserve or Army National Guard upon graduation. Students successfully completing the ROTC course will graduate with a diploma and a commission as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

Extended Studies

Since 1997, the goal of the Department of Extended Studies is to address the learning needs of adults who prefer an educational delivery system that is flexible, participatory and experientially related to the workplace. The educational programs offered through the department are consistent with our students’ lifelong learning pursuits and include majors in Organizational Management, Religious Studies and Criminal Justice. This unique department offers adults the opportunity to complete bachelor’s degrees in an accelerated format while attending classes in the evenings and on weekends.

The mission of the Department of Extended Studies, housed in the School of Business, Management & Technology, is to offer non-traditional, continuing and alternative academic opportunities to adult learners 21 and over who are pursuing bachelor’s degrees and/or personal/professional educational goals.

The Extended Studies Department offers the following degrees:

The Objectives of the Extended Studies Program

Prepare students to excel academically

Promote strong written and oral communications skills

Make appropriate adjustments to each student’s critical thinking, problem-solving and decision-making skills

Foster self-reliance, self-image growth and leadership skills

Improve students’ use of research techniques

Promote job marketability and mobility

Extended Studies Admission Requirements

Adult learners must be at least 21 years of age

Earned a high school diploma or GED Certificate

Scheduled and met with the Extended Studies Advisor by calling (919) 516-4618

Sent official transcripts from all high schools/GED programs and colleges attended

Completed the admissions application

If required, completed the financial aid packet

The Extended Studies Program provides Veterans with a flexible schedule and the ability to earn their degree in 18-24 months. The degree programs at Saint Augustine’s University are approved by the North Carolina State Approving Agency (NCSAA) for the enrollment of students, who are eligible for VA Education and Training Benefits, provided under the following VA programs:

Post-9/11 GI Bill – Chapter 33

Montgomery GI Bill (MGIB-AD, MGIB-SR) – Chapter 30 & Chapter 1606

Survivors and Dependents Assistance (DEA and Fry Scholarship) – Chapter 35

Vocational Rehabilitation & Employment (VR&E) – Chapter 31

For more information about the ROTC Program or the Extended Studies Curriculum contact SAU Admissions at 919-421-3719 or visit http://enrollnowsau.com/ .