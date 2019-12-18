Save big this time of year at Foot & Ankle Associates of NC

Hammertoes, bunions and ingrown toenails are extremely painful. Some people deal with these issues for years without getting surgery and the process of getting surgery brings up a lot of questions. The Foot and Ankle Associates of North Carolina have made it easier for future patients to have information.

The most common surgeries that are performed at the Foot and Ankle Associates of NC are for Hammertoes, bunions, ingrown toenails, calluses, wart removals and bone spurs.

When patients are considering surgery, patients tend to wait till the end of the year. The reason being that by the end of the year patients won’t have to pay too much out of pocket because it is more likely they have paid their deductible.

If you are unsure what a deductible is, a deductible is a specific amount of money that the insured/patient must pay out of pocket towards medical bills before an insurance company will start to pay the insurance bills/claims.

Are you debating between an in-office surgery and outpatient surgery? In-office surgery is a surgery performed in office with local anesthetics. Most of the time the patient will only have to pay professional charges, which would be the patients co-pay in most cases. An outpatient procedure is performed in a hospital/surgery center where a patient would have to pay professional charges plus hospital charges which are on separate bills.

The Foot and Ankle Associates of North Carolina takes all major insurances such as Medicare, Medicaid, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana and more. For veterans interested in surgeries the Associates also takes Tricare and Triwest.

The Foot and Ankle Associates of North Carolina has four different locations. Their offices are located in Raleigh, Wilson, Rocky Mount and Ahoskie.

If you are interested in surgery or not sure if you need surgery, you can schedule an appointment by calling 919-231-7969. You can also head to their website to read more information by clicking here.