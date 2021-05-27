Sponsored Content: See What’s Hot in Outdoor Patio Furniture this Summer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people from Texas were arrested after more than 100 pounds of crystal meth and 40 pounds of suspected cocaine were found inside of a Nashville home during a bust of a "large-scale narcotics distribution operation," according to police.

Arrest warrants indicate agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Metro police detectives executed a narcotics search warrant Wednesday morning on Alice Street, off West Trinity Lane beside the Cumberland River.