Sesame Street for Military Families Celebrates 15 years of Helping Heroes

When a parent serves, the whole family serves — and that’s something military kids can be proud of! Fifteen years ago, when deployments were reaching record highs, Sesame Workshop realized that there weren’t a lot of resources for military and veteran parents of very young children — and knew they could help in a unique way. We got the opportunity to talk to Sesame Street’s Rosita & Grover, along with Rocio Galarza, the who oversees all content and curriculum development for Sesame Workshop’s social impact work.