Sesame Street for Military Families Celebrates 15 years of Helping Heroes

My Carolina
Posted: / Updated:
17 Days Of Christmas

When a parent serves, the whole family serves — and that’s something military kids can be proud of! Fifteen years ago, when deployments were reaching record highs, Sesame Workshop realized that there weren’t a lot of resources for military and veteran parents of very young children —  and knew they could help in a unique way. We got the opportunity to talk to Sesame Street’s Rosita & Grover, along with Rocio Galarza, the who oversees all content and curriculum development for Sesame Workshop’s social impact work.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Healthy Living

More Healthy Living

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories