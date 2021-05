TEMPE, Ariz. (AP/CBS Newspath) - Police say a woman threatened to stab her husband over an argument about money to move to Japan before officials say she killed their two children with a meat cleaver in a suburban Phoenix apartment.

Tempe police say 40-year-old Yui Inoue remains jailed on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder. It was unclear Sunday if Inoue has a lawyer yet.