Shop for Spring at this cute boutique – Tricia’s Treasures

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
St. Vincent awaits new volcanic explosions as help arrives
Ray Lambert of NC, a D-Day survivor, WWII torch bearer, dies at 100
Video
With dozens of Durham police vacancies, local group urges city leaders to fill them with unarmed responders
Video
Ray Lambert, D-Day survivor, WWII torch bearer, dies at 100
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Traffic
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
ALERT DAY: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wake, Johnston, Harnett counties
Video
Top Stories
More rain and storms this weekend
Video
Warm Gulf and La Niña could lead to above average tornado count through May
Video
The pollen on your car isn’t the stuff that makes your allergies go haywire
Video
60 mph winds, quarter-size hail possible as severe thunderstorms move through central NC
Video
Chase for the Championship
Chase for the Championship
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Blitz – Week 7 | Princeton at Rosewood
Video
Top Stories
Ray Lambert of NC, a D-Day survivor, WWII torch bearer, dies at 100
Video
Top Stories
With dozens of Durham police vacancies, local group urges city leaders to fill them with unarmed responders
Video
Camper missing 4 days dies, wife rescued in Death Valley National Park, sheriff says
Video
Rep. Matt Gaetz faces bipartisan probe by House ethics, citing reports of sexual misconduct
Video
Brain of ex-NFL player accused of fatally shooting 5 in SC before committing suicide to be ‘studied for CTE’
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
North Carolina high school football scores – Week 7 – April 9
Top Stories
Blitz – Week 7 | Princeton at Rosewood
Video
Wake Forest at Heritage postponed until Saturday morning
Video
Jokic leads Nuggets to 8th straight win by beating Spurs
Blitz – Week 7 | Apex Friendship at Garner
Video
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Buy Local
About Us
CBS 17 News app
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
Daily newsletter
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Shop for Spring at this cute boutique – Tricia’s Treasures
My Carolina
Posted:
Mar 23, 2021 / 12:20 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 8, 2021 / 12:29 PM EDT
To shop, visit
triciastreasuresandbistro.com
Trending Stories
Durham law student says she’s out hundreds of dollars after Uber driver takes off with her stuff, she misses flight
Video
Slain Raleigh college student was stabbed to death; suspect married her just days before death, records show
Video
Raleigh restaurant owner promoting staff vaccinations, advocates for others to get their shots
Video
15-year-old Person High School football player dies after Durham weekend shooting
Video
UNC senior forward Garrison Brooks entering NCAA transfer portal
Bill introduced in NC General Assembly to make Daylight Saving Time permanent
Video
Knightdale man’s $5 lottery ticket yields $200,000 prize
Click here for full list of trending stories