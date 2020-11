Bull City Reels on Wheels (All Ages)Saturday, December 5Rain Date: Sunday, December 13Movie Times: 5:30 p.m. or 8:30 p.m.Durham County Stadium, 750 Stadium Drive Free

Enjoy a holiday themed movie from the comfort of your car! Bull City Reels on Wheels is co-sponsored by the Durham County Memorial Stadium. The December movie will be Home Alone (PG). Food trucks will be onsite. Pre-registration is required.

Register Online: Registration begins Monday, November 23, at 9 a.m.