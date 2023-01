WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A new hamburger joint is coming to Wake Forest.

Wayback Burgers said Thursday that it will open the restaurant this spring.

The company already has restaurants near the Triangle Town Center mall in Raleigh, in Durham and in Wilson with another one coming to Morrisville.

The Wake Forest location will be located in the shopping plaza across Forestville Road from Heritage High School.

Wayback specializes in hamburgers and hand-dipped milkshakes with Blue Bunny ice cream.