More than 75 people attended a conference at the SKEMA Business School in Raleigh on the future of artificial intelligence.

Speakers joined a panel discussion on how artificial intelligence is impacting business, consumers and the future of business education.

SKEMA has made teaching artificial intelligence a main part of their curriculum, and all the undergraduate and graduate students are learning how to adapt their management skills to include artificial intelligence and machine learning.

If you’d like to learn more about this program and others they offer– just head to SKEMA.edu.