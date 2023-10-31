CBS17.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Carly Bragg
Posted: Oct 31, 2023 / 02:12 PM EDT
Updated: Oct 31, 2023 / 02:12 PM EDT
Last month, we tested smartwatches, instant cameras and lots of video games. Here’s what we found.
When you sync your holiday lights to music or sounds, you’ll be the talk of the block for weeks. Check out these lights festive holiday lights.
Even a cautious driver should prepare for any scenario, from a flat tire to sliding off the road. Stay ready with these emergency supplies to keep in your car.
Host
The My Carolina Story