Sponsored Content: 50 Floor is Home Improvement Done Right

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Black History Month
Remarkable Women Finalists
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Local Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Entertainment
Check This Out
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
EXPLAINER: What to watch at Kim Potter’s sentencing hearing
How Russia invasion threat is affecting gas prices
Video
Vatican spy story takes center stage as fraud trial resumes
Tina Tintor and her dog memorialized in new mural near fatal Las Vegas, Henry Ruggs crash site
Video
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
Job Alert
Top Stories
Duke doctors testing whether more ivermectin for twice as long will work against COVID-19
Top Stories
Gov. Cooper to recommend ending local mask mandates: spokesperson
Video
Top Stories
Gov. Cooper to give update on mask guidance as school districts change policies
More Raleigh city staff had COVID-19 in January than at any point in the pandemic
Fact check: Is your wallet fatter now than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic?
Video
COVID burnout rate for NC nurses ‘alarmingly high,’ new report says
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Sea Level expected to rise up to 12 inches by 2050, new report says
Video
Top Stories
US could see a century’s worth of sea rise in just 30 years
When were the hottest and coldest Valentine’s Days in the Triangle?
Video
Warm today, windy cold front Friday morning
Video
Light snow possible as winter returns to central NC Sunday
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
How Russia invasion threat is affecting gas prices
Video
Top Stories
Tina Tintor and her dog memorialized in new mural near fatal Las Vegas, Henry Ruggs crash site
Video
Top Stories
‘She loved her dogs’: Litter of puppies die in Charlotte house fire; adult dogs saved
Video
‘Pure shock’: Eyewitness to fatal plane crash on I-85 in NC describes scene
Video
Gov. Cooper to recommend ending local mask mandates: spokesperson
Video
Record 7% in US now identify as LGBT: Gallup
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
Harbaugh agrees to reworked 5-year contract with Michigan
Top Stories
Panthers make pivotal move: extend linebacker, special teamer Frankie Luvu
Djokovic gets warm welcome in Dubai before tennis tournament
Canada skaters wait for Olympic medal that may not come
Warrant issued for Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons in connection with Alvin Kamara Vegas incident
Video
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Carolina Business
About Us
Remarkable Women Finalists
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
Regional News Partners
Meet the CBS 17 team
TV Schedule
Rescan
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Search
Search
Sponsored Content: 50 Floor is Home Improvement Done Right
My Carolina
by:
50 Floor
Posted:
Feb 17, 2022 / 11:38 AM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 17, 2022 / 11:38 AM EST
For more information, visit
50FLOOR.COM
Healthy Living
Ready to exercise more in the new year? Here are 6 recommendations
ECU’s pregnancy health program expands to three counties helping mothers in need
Illinois students to receive 5 mental health days from school
More Healthy Living
Trending Stories
‘Pink Lady Bandit’ who robbed 2 NC banks ordered to pay back money
Video
Wanted NC woman rescued by police after getting stuck behind bathroom cabinet while trying to hide
Video
Wilmington woman cashed in on dead mother’s Social Security for more than a decade, feds say
2 critically injured after 130+ mph chase ends in fiery crash in Chapel Hill, troopers say
Video
Gov. Cooper to recommend ending local mask mandates: spokesperson
Video
Virginia man arrested after young victim tells school counselor about inappropriate touching
Protest held outside Durham Amazon warehouse over COVID safety protocols
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories