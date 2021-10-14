Sponsored Content: Avoid the Anxiety that Building a Retirement Plan can Bring

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria's military claimed Thursday that Abu Musab al-Barnawi, the leader of an Islamic State-linked extremist group blamed for killing hundreds in the northeast, is dead. There was no immediate confirmation from the militants.

Gen. Lucky Irabor, Nigeria's chief of defense staff, told reporters: “I can authoritatively confirm to you that Abu Musab is dead.” He gave no further details. It was not possible to independently corroborate the claim and the military gave no further information about how it knew he had been killed.