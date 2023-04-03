April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and Children’s Advocacy Centers of

North Carolina are teaching people how to help. What can you do to prevent child

abuse? You can learn how to report abuse and help shine a light on abusive situations

when you see them.

How to Report Child Abuse

Reporting child abuse in North Carolina is a two-step process. If you suspect child

abuse, you should first report your suspicions to the Department of Social Services

(DSS) in your county. Also contact your local sheriff’s department and report your

concerns there. Suspicion is enough to make a report, it’s not necessary to present

evidence. However, if you do have evidence, you will certainly get an opportunity to

offer it. You also have the option to report anonymously. If a child is in immediate

danger, call 911.

Find all the necessary contacts for every North Carolina county at CACNC.org/report.

Children’s Advocacy Centers (CACs)

So, what happens after you report child maltreatment, such as physical or sexual

abuse, emotional abuse or neglect? The child and caregiver are referred to a Children’s

Advocacy Center (CAC), where they are evaluated by a multi-disciplinary team of

experts – healthcare, legal, social service, law enforcement, and mental health

professionals. In 2022, CACs in North Carolina investigated 11,822 new cases of child

abuse.

From forensic interviews to trauma counseling and family therapy, Children’s Advocacy

Centers provide a comfortable, child-focused setting for victimized children and

non-offending caregivers to heal. With 51 Centers serving every North Carolina county,

CACs offer specialized care for traumatized child victims of physical and sexual abuse,

child-trafficking, neglect, and exposure to drugs and violence.

Easily find your local CAC at CACNC.org/locations.

What is a “Mandated Reporter”?

Every adult in North Carolina is a “mandated reporter” for suspected child abuse,

meaning they are required by state law N.C.G.S 7B-301 and N.C.G.S.14-318.6 to

report. Failure to report abuse is a crime that can result in a fine, incarceration, or both.

As a mandated reporter, you also have legal protections. If you report your suspicions

“in good faith”, then you are immune from liability. That means your honest suspicion is

the only requirement. If you turn out to be wrong, that’s okay. It’s always better to

report.

Be Ready to Report

Every month is child abuse prevention month. Know what to do and be ready to report

child abuse in North Carolina. Find everything you need to know at CACNC.org.