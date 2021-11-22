Sponsored Content: Be Sure to Visit the Downton Abbey “Dressing the Abbey” Exhibit

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s prime minister says he will lead his country’s army “from the battlefront” beginning Tuesday, a dramatic new step by the Nobel Peace Prize-winner in a devastating yearlong war.

“This is a time when leading a country with martyrdom is needed,” Abiy Ahmed said in a statement posted on social media Monday night. With rival Tigray forces moving closer to the capital of Addis Ababa, his government declared a state of emergency earlier this month.