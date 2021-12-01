Sponsored Content: Beautify Yourself This Holiday Season!

PRAGUE (AP) — Petr Uhl, a Czech journalist who was one of the country's leading communist-era dissidents and human rights activists, has died at 80.

His wife, former Czech ombudsman Anna Sabatova, told the CTK agency he died Wednesday. Uhl headed the national news agency in the early 1990s following the 1989 anti-communist Velvet Revolution led by the late Vaclav Havel, a fellow anti-communist dissident who became the country’s president.