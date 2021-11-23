Sponsored Content: Bring in a Toys for Tots Donation and Get a Discount at Thinsculpting

(NEXSTAR) – The man who discharged a firearm at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Saturday has yet to be apprehended, police in Atlanta have confirmed.

Police say Kenny Wells, 42, had accidentally discharged the weapon after he “lunged” for the firearm while a TSA officer was performing a secondary search on his bag. He grabbed the gun and fled the airport, along with other travelers who were running for the exits during the commotion.